Corbin (2-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five as the Nationals fell 6-3 to the Cardinals.

The southpaw was cruising through four innings, but after he served up a one-out homer to Harrison Bader in the fifth, the wheels came off completely. Corbin had only walked six batters in 32.2 innings against 39 strikeouts coming into Monday, so don't read too much into this bout of wildness. He'll take a 3.58 ERA into his next start Saturday, on the road against the Phillies.