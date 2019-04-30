Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Sunk by one bad inning
Corbin (2-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five as the Nationals fell 6-3 to the Cardinals.
The southpaw was cruising through four innings, but after he served up a one-out homer to Harrison Bader in the fifth, the wheels came off completely. Corbin had only walked six batters in 32.2 innings against 39 strikeouts coming into Monday, so don't read too much into this bout of wildness. He'll take a 3.58 ERA into his next start Saturday, on the road against the Phillies.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Solid outing in Coors•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Turns in dominant effort•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Pitches well in 2019 debut•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans seven in final tuneup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start