Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Tagged for eight runs
Corbin (5-3) yielded eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits while striking out two over 2.2 innings Friday night in a loss to the Reds.
Corbin was roughed up from the start, surrendering five runs on seven hits in his first inning of work. Things didn't get much better for the southpaw in the third inning, as he would allow three more runs prior to being lifted with 65 pitches. The 29-year-old was coming off his best outing of the 2019 campaign, tossing a complete game shutout against the Marlins, but he evidently couldn't carry his previous success into Friday's start. Despite a disastrous night, he owns a 3.46 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with an 83:22 K:BB over 75.1 frames this season.
