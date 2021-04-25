Corbin (0-3) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Mets after giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning three across four innings.

Corbin couldn't get out of the fifth inning and has struggled badly this season, allowing at least four runs in three of his first four appearances of the campaign. He's failed to pitch at least five innings in three of those four starts as well, and the 31-year-old left-hander owns a robust 10.47 ERA across 16.1 innings in 2021.