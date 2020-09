Corbin (2-5) took the loss Saturday against the Braves despite giving up two runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

The nine hits allowed tied a season high for the veteran lefty, but he was able to limit the damage by giving up zero walks or extra-base hits. Corbin has a 4.10 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB through 52.2 innings and is set to pitch against the Marlins next weekend.