Corbin (2-1) took the loss versus the Orioles on Saturday. He gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk and struck out two in five innings.

Saturday's five-inning effort was Corbin's shortest outing of the year. The southpaw's ERA inflated to 3.91 with a 1.17 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB in 23 innings this season. Corbin's been fairly steady in 2020 -- he'll look to get back in the win column Friday versus the Marlins.