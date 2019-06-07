Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Takes loss against Padres
Corbin (5-4) was hit with the loss against the Padres on Thursday, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits over five innings, striking out six and walking five as the Nationals fell 5-4.
After giving up six earned to the Reds in his last start, Corbin had another rough outing against the Padres, although two of the runs against him were unearned due to a fielding error by Anthony Rendon. The main culprit in this contest was his lack of control, as the left-hander issued a season-high five free passes. His numbers are still solid on the whole, as he's sporting a 3.59 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and an 89:27 K:BB through 80.1 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which will see him take on the White Sox in a Tuesday road matchup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...