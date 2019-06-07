Corbin (5-4) was hit with the loss against the Padres on Thursday, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits over five innings, striking out six and walking five as the Nationals fell 5-4.

After giving up six earned to the Reds in his last start, Corbin had another rough outing against the Padres, although two of the runs against him were unearned due to a fielding error by Anthony Rendon. The main culprit in this contest was his lack of control, as the left-hander issued a season-high five free passes. His numbers are still solid on the whole, as he's sporting a 3.59 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and an 89:27 K:BB through 80.1 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which will see him take on the White Sox in a Tuesday road matchup.