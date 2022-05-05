Corbin (0-5) suffered the loss against Colorado on Wednesday, completing eight innings during which he allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out three.

It was an odd stat line for the veteran hurler, as he made it through eight innings on only 94 pitches despite allowing a fair amount of traffic on the bases. The efficiency was largely due to Corbin's good control -- he did not walk any batters after issuing multiple free passes in each of his first five starts this season. All of the damage against him was done in the fourth inning, when the Rockies racked up five runs on four hits and benefitted from a fielding error. To Corbin's credit, he bounced back strongly from that frame, allowing only two hits the rest of the way and retiring the final nine batters he faced. The southpaw has been better of late, but he still owns an ugly 7.16 ERA on the season, and he's tentatively lined up to next face the Mets at home early next week.