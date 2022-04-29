Corbin (0-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins.

Corbin turned in his longest outing of the season and picked up an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. He allowed only one unearned run through six innings, but he came out to begin the seventh frame and both runners he faced reached base and ultimately came around to score. Despite the relatively positive start, Corbin has now walked multiple batters in every appearance this season and has a 23:13 K:BB across 19.2 innings to go along with an 8.69 ERA.