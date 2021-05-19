Corbin did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Tuesday after surrendering three runs on nine hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across five innings.

Making his first start against the Cubs in a Nationals uniform, Corbin was unable to silence their bats, scattering a season-worst nine hits in the process. Chicago made its way onto the scoreboard in the third frame due to a two-run single off the bat of Willson Contreras. Trouble struck again in the fifth inning with another RBI single, this time by Kris Bryant. Corbin, who had been activated from the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's start, has compiled a 6.10 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across eight starts this season. The southpaw is projected to take the mound again at home Sunday against Baltimore.