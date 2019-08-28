Corbin (10-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs on four hits with zero walks across seven innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Tuesday.

For the fourth straight start, Corbin yielded two runs or fewer but again he didn't receive a win for his efforts. He has one victory in his past four outings despite posting a 1.67 ERA. Corbin has taken a lot of no-decisions this season, so this was his first loss since June 11. Overall, he owns a 3.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 193 strikeouts in 168.2 innings this season. Corbin will face the Mets at home in his next start Sunday.