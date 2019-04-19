Corbin (1-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine across 7.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants.

Corbin was dominant as he didn't allow a baserunner until the fourth inning and limited the Giants to just one extra-base hit. He also continued to showcase his ability to generate strikeouts, recording his third consecutive start with nine or more punchouts. Though this was his first win of the season, Corbin has deserved better, posting a 2.36 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 26.2 innings.