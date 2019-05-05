Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Turns in quality start
Corbin allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks across six innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday.
The Nationals and Phillies bullpens yielded 12 combined runs, as neither starter factored into the decision. Corbin looked better in this outing that his last one, where he yielded a season-high six runs, but he still walked three batters. Corbin has allowed seven free passes in his last 11 innings. Overall, he is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 43.2 innings.
