Corbin was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits over six innings in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday. He struck out nine and walked five.

The left-hander was wild early, walking four of the first six batters he faced, including Max Muncy with the bases loaded. He eventually settled in, but Washington's bats couldn't get anything going against Walker Buehler and company on the other side, so Corbin was saddled with the loss. This may be the last we see of Corbin in 2019, unless the Nationals are able to force a Game 5.