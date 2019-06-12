Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Walloped by White Sox
Corbin (5-5) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on six hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out five as the Nationals were downed 7-5 by the White Sox.
The southpaw has been in a tailspin since he tossed a shutout against the Marlins in late May, losing three straight starts and getting tagged for 16 runs and four homers over 12.2 innings with a 13:7 K:BB during that stretch. Corbin will try to turn things around in his next outing Monday, at home against the Phillies.
