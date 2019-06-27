Corbin (7-5) allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins.

Corbin was dominant, allowing only three singles and a walk to the 25 batters he faced. He backed his nine punchouts -- his highest mark in six starts -- with both 16 swinging and called strikes apiece on 100 total pitches. While he took advantage of an easy matchup, Corbin has completed 14 innings across his last two starts, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 17. He'll look to keep the strong run going in his next outing, currently scheduled for a rematch with Miami on Tuesday.