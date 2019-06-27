Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Whiffs nine
Corbin (7-5) allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins.
Corbin was dominant, allowing only three singles and a walk to the 25 batters he faced. He backed his nine punchouts -- his highest mark in six starts -- with both 16 swinging and called strikes apiece on 100 total pitches. While he took advantage of an easy matchup, Corbin has completed 14 innings across his last two starts, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 17. He'll look to keep the strong run going in his next outing, currently scheduled for a rematch with Miami on Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Yields one run in victory•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Start postponed again•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Start postponed by rain•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Walloped by White Sox•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Takes loss against Padres•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Tagged for eight runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...