Corbin pitched five innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Corbin didn't have his best stuff in the outing -- he threw only 50 of 93 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with four walks -- but he limited the damage by holding the Rays to three hits. The southpaw has been mediocre but consistent over his past five outings, pitching between 5.0 and 5.2 innings and giving up either three of our four runs in each contest. He holds a 6.21 ERA overall this season, second worst among all qualified starters. His next start will likely come at home against Pittsburgh early next week.