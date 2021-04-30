Corbin will start Saturday's game against Miami, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The left-hander has struggled mightily in 2021, posting an 0-3 record and a 10.47 ERA in four starts. Corbin will look to get his season pointed in the right direction against Miami.
