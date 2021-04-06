The Nationals placed Corbin on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Corbin's absence from Monday's team workout signaled that he likely wouldn't be available for the start of the season, but it wasn't until the release of the official 26-man roster that it was confirmed he would be out. Though Corbin isn't known to have tested positive for the virus, he'll remain in quarantine while the Nationals wait for him to clear protocols. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, players that tested positive will be eligible to return after 10 days in quarantine, while those ruled out through contact tracing can return after a week. With Corbin and Jon Lester both on the IL to begin the season, Erick Fedde and Austin Voth could temporarily slot into the Washington rotation as replacements.