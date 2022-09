Corbin (back) will have his next turn through the rotation skipped, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Corbin exited Tuesday's start against Atlanta due to back spasms but has resumed throwing and has felt better recently. However, he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation due to the injury. It's not yet clear whether the Nationals plan to place him on the injured list, but he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the year if he requires an IL stint.