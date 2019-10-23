Corbin will not start in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez announced that Anibal Sanchez would start the third game of the series after Corbin threw 21 pitches in relief during Game 1. After playing catch Wednesday, Martinez said the team will see how Corbin feels, with the possibility of pitching in relief again Wednesday during Game 2, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. The 30-year-old could start in Game 4, but Martinez was noncommittal about the starter for Saturday's game and expressed confidence in how Corbin has performed out of the bullpen.