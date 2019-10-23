Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Won't start Game 3
Corbin will not start in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez announced that Anibal Sanchez would start the third game of the series after Corbin threw 21 pitches in relief during Game 1. After playing catch Wednesday, Martinez said the team will see how Corbin feels, with the possibility of pitching in relief again Wednesday during Game 2, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. The 30-year-old could start in Game 4, but Martinez was noncommittal about the starter for Saturday's game and expressed confidence in how Corbin has performed out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Still in play for Game 3•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Racks up 12 Ks in five innings•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Named Game 4 starter•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Walks five in loss•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Primed for Game 1 in LA•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...