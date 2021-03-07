Corbin threw 20 of 33 pitches for strikes in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins while mixing in his changeup and a cutter he's developing, Pete Kerzel of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran southpaw barely used his changeup last season, throwing it only 5.6 percent of the time, but the Nats would like to see the pitch become a regular part of his arsenal. "We definitely want him to try to use it and get comfortable throwing it," manager Dave Martinez said Saturday. "It is a good pitch for him. Obviously, we've run the numbers and he doesn't throw it enough. So hopefully, once he gets comfortable, he'll start throwing it." Corbin saw his fastball velocity drop last season and he generated fewer whiffs with his slider, leading to his worst statistical season since 2016, so while adding a new pitch or two could help, it's the effectiveness of his staples that will determine how he performs in 2021.