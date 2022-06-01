Corbin (1-8) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on 12 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Nationals were routed 10-0 by the Mets. He struck out six.

Only one player in the majors has as many losses as the left-hander, and that's his teammate Joan Adon -- which just about sums up the Nats' season to date. Corbin has given up five runs or more in three of his last four starts and six of 11 on the year, leaving him with a brutal 6.96 ERA and 1.79 WHIP to go with a 48:24 K:BB through 54.1 innings.