Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Yields one run in victory
Corbin (6-5) allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.
This was a great way to respond after allowing a season-high seven runs in his last outing. The win also snapped a three-game losing streak. Corbin's ERA increased half a run after his last poor performance, but it's back below 3.00 following Wednesday. He is 6-5 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 92.1 innings this season. His next start will come against the Braves at home Sunday.
