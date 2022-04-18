Corbin allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 frames in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Corbin fired five shutout innings before stumbling in the sixth. He loaded the bases with one out and was charged with two runs after he was replaced by Victor Arano. The veteran lefty now owns a 7.50 ERA through 12 innings this season. Corbin is expected to face the Giants at home next week.