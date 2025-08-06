Nationals' Paul DeJong: Filling in at keystone
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJong will start at second base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
After he was on the bench for each of the last three games, DeJong will re-enter the starting nine Wednesday while Luis Garcia takes a seat against Athletics southpaw Jeffrey Springs. DeJong is slashing .231/.283/.374 overall on the season and looks destined to remain in a utility role unless an injury opens up an everyday job at second base, third base or shortstop.
More News
-
Nationals' Paul DeJong: Swats first homer of 2025•
-
Nationals' Paul DeJong: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Nationals' Paul DeJong: Return to majors imminent•
-
Nationals' Paul DeJong: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Paul DeJong: Closing in on rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Paul DeJong: Likely to miss two-plus months•