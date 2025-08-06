DeJong will start at second base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

After he was on the bench for each of the last three games, DeJong will re-enter the starting nine Wednesday while Luis Garcia takes a seat against Athletics southpaw Jeffrey Springs. DeJong is slashing .231/.283/.374 overall on the season and looks destined to remain in a utility role unless an injury opens up an everyday job at second base, third base or shortstop.