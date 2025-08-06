DeJong will start at second base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

After he was on the bench for each of the last three games, the right-handed-hitting DeJong will re-enter the starting nine Wednesday while the left-handed-hitting Luis Garcia takes a seat against Athletics southpaw Jeffrey Springs. DeJong is slashing .231/.283/.374 overall on the season and looks destined to remain in a utility role unless an injury opens up an everyday job at second base, third base or shortstop.