Severino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Severino will head to the bench for the second time this series while Carter Kieboom earns another look behind the plate. With a .171/.256/.254 slash line across 62 games this season, Severino has been one of the worst-performing everyday backstops in baseball this season and could be at risk of falling into more of a timeshare with Kieboom.