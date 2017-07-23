Nationals' Pedro Severino: Brought up from Syracuse
Severino was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Severino will provide the Nationals with another bat off the bench during what's expected to be a brief tenure up with the big-league club. He's left a lot to be desired at the plate in the minors this year, posting just a .554 OPS at the Triple-A level.
