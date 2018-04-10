Nationals' Pedro Severino: Continues to impress at plate
Severino went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Monday's 2-0 win over the Braves.
He's started the last three games with Matt Wieters (oblique) and Miguel Montero (personal) out and reached base six times. Severino's 1.104 OPS won't last, and there may be nothing he can do to hang onto a spot on the 25-man roster once the Nats' two veteran catchers return to action, but in the short term he's worth rostering while he's enjoying this hot streak.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: On base four times Monday•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Currently viewed as backup in 2018•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...