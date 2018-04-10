Severino went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Monday's 2-0 win over the Braves.

He's started the last three games with Matt Wieters (oblique) and Miguel Montero (personal) out and reached base six times. Severino's 1.104 OPS won't last, and there may be nothing he can do to hang onto a spot on the 25-man roster once the Nats' two veteran catchers return to action, but in the short term he's worth rostering while he's enjoying this hot streak.