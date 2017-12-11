General manager Mike Rizzo said the Nationals are "cool with" Severino being their backup catcher next season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rizzo seemed hesitant to name Severino as the backup, and it's possible he opens the season in the minors if the team ultimately finds a cheap, veteran alternative. If he does start the year as Washington's backup catcher, however, he could be in line for a modest workload as the Nationals are looking to scale back Matt Wieters' time behind the dish next season. Still, barring any injuries, he won't be viewed as anything more than a backup in 2018, limiting his fantasy value.