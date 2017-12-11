Nationals' Pedro Severino: Currently viewed as backup in 2018
General manager Mike Rizzo said the Nationals are "cool with" Severino being their backup catcher next season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rizzo seemed hesitant to name Severino as the backup, and it's possible he opens the season in the minors if the team ultimately finds a cheap, veteran alternative. If he does start the year as Washington's backup catcher, however, he could be in line for a modest workload as the Nationals are looking to scale back Matt Wieters' time behind the dish next season. Still, barring any injuries, he won't be viewed as anything more than a backup in 2018, limiting his fantasy value.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Returning to Nationals•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Brought up from Syracuse•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...