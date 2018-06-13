Nationals' Pedro Severino: Day off Wednesday
Severino is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Severino has just one hit in his last seven games and is hitting .198/.301/.254 on the season. His replacement, Spencer Kieboom, is just 5-for-24 on the year.
