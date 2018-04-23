Nationals' Pedro Severino: Drives in run
Severino went 0-for-2 with one RBI in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
While Severino didn't record a hit, he found a way to contribute at the dish with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to put the Nationals ahead early. Through 13 games the 24-year-old is slashing .270/.378/.324 and has six RBI. Severino figures to see limited playing time this season as the team's backup catcher behind the veteran, Matt Wieters.
