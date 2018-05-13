Severino will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Severino has taken over as the Nationals' primary backstop following Matt Wieters' (hamstring) placement on the disabled list Friday. The 24-year-old will draw his fourth straight start Sunday and could be worth a look for those looking for a warm body behind the plate in NL-only and two-catcher mixed settings. Severino has gotten off to an impressive start to the season with a .390 on-base percentage in 82 plate appearances, but nothing in his minor-league track record suggests he'll remain an on-base machine.