Nationals' Pedro Severino: Headed back to Triple-A
Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
In an effort to make room for A.J. Cole, Washington's starting pitcher for Friday's game, Severino is headed back to Syracuse. Severino went 1-for-5 over three games during his 10-day stint in the majors.
