Severino went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

The home run was Severino's second in his last five appearances (four starts), bringing him up to four for his career -- he totaled two long balls in the first 92 games at the big-league level. Even with this recent surge, Severino is still batting just .171/.256/.254 this season. There should be better options available in two-catcher mixed leagues.

