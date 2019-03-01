Nationals' Pedro Severino: Knocks in two
Severino went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's game against Boston.
Severino drove in a pair during the second inning on a double to left field. Although he appears a stretch to break camp with the big-league club at this point, he's looked strong at the dish so far, collecting three hits in six at-bats while also scoring a run.
