Severino went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Braves.

The 24-year-old is platooning behind the plate with Miguel Montero until Matt Wieters (oblique) gets healthy, and Severino took full advantage of his first opportunity in the big leagues this season. He's never shown much offensive upside in the minors, however, so even in a deep NL-only format, his fantasy value will likely be minimal.