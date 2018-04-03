Nationals' Pedro Severino: On base four times Monday
Severino went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Braves.
The 24-year-old is platooning behind the plate with Miguel Montero until Matt Wieters (oblique) gets healthy, and Severino took full advantage of his first opportunity in the big leagues this season. He's never shown much offensive upside in the minors, however, so even in a deep NL-only format, his fantasy value will likely be minimal.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Currently viewed as backup in 2018•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Returning to Nationals•
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.