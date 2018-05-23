Nationals' Pedro Severino: On bench Wednesday
Severino is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.
Severino has hit respectably enough for a catcher this season, posting a .241/.343/.322 line, but most of his offensive value comes from having a decent on-base percentage, which doesn't help fantasy owners in most leagues. Spencer Kieboom will get the start Wednesday.
