Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A
Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
With that, Miguel Montero has officially won the backup job behind Matt Wieters in Washington. Severino struggled mightily throughout the spring, collecting just three hits in 27 at-bats. He should get an opportunity later in the year when there is an injury.
