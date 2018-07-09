Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Severino lost out to Spencer Kieboom for the Nationals' backup job with Matt Wieters returning from a hamstring injury. Severino could be just one injury away from coming back to the big leagues, but his .171/.256/.254 slash line leaves him without much hope to be a fantasy asset if and when that happens.

