Nationals' Pedro Severino: Out of Game 1 lineup
Severino is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Spencer Kieboom will handle the catching duties while batting eighth in the lineup for the afternoon contest while Severino occupies a spot on the bench. Look for Severino to return to the starting nine in Game 2.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Gets third straight start•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Drives in run•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Continues to impress at plate•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: On base four times Monday•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart