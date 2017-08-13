Play

Severino was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Severino will serve as the Nationals' 26th man during Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants. He'll presumably return to the minors following the twin bill.

