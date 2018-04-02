Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A
Severino was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
With Matt Wieters (oblique) heading to the disabled list, Severino was summoned to the big club to offer catching depth. Miguel Montero is expected to serve as the Nationals' primary backstop while Wieters is sidelined, but Severino will get the start Monday against the Braves, hitting eighth.
