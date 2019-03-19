Severino (undisclosed) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Braves.

Severino had been scratched from a scheduled start behind the plate March 14, but returned to action in a reserve capacity both Saturday and Monday. His entry into the starting nine suggests his health is no longer a concern, but Severino doesn't look to be in line for an Opening Day roster spot with Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki secure as the team's two catchers.

More News
Our Latest Stories