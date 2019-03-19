Nationals' Pedro Severino: Rejoins lineup
Severino (undisclosed) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Braves.
Severino had been scratched from a scheduled start behind the plate March 14, but returned to action in a reserve capacity both Saturday and Monday. His entry into the starting nine suggests his health is no longer a concern, but Severino doesn't look to be in line for an Opening Day roster spot with Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki secure as the team's two catchers.
