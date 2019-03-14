Nationals' Pedro Severino: Removed from lineup
The Nationals scratched Severino from their lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
It's unclear if an injury was behind Severino's removal from the lineup or if the Nationals simply wanted to get another look at Spencer Kieboom, who entered the starting nine at catcher in Severino's stead. Neither Severino or Kieboom are on track to crack the Nationals' Opening Day roster with Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki locked in as the team's top two backstops.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: To return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Sore foot after foul ball•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Knocks in two•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Brought up as third catcher•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Bound for bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...