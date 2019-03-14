The Nationals scratched Severino from their lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

It's unclear if an injury was behind Severino's removal from the lineup or if the Nationals simply wanted to get another look at Spencer Kieboom, who entered the starting nine at catcher in Severino's stead. Neither Severino or Kieboom are on track to crack the Nationals' Opening Day roster with Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki locked in as the team's top two backstops.