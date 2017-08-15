Nationals' Pedro Severino: Returning to Nationals
Severino was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Severino was the extra man the Nationals called up for their doubleheader Sunday, and one day after sending him back to Triple-A Syracuse the big league squad recalled him once again. He figures to be the third catcher on the roster and won't see much playing time behind Matt Wieters and Jose Lobaton.
