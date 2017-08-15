Nationals' Pedro Severino: Sent back to minors
Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, MLB.com reports.
The Nationals brought Severino aboard as their 26th man for a doubleheader Sunday with the Giants, with the backstop logging an at-bat as a pinch-hitter in the second game of the twin bill. As expected, he'll head back to Syracuse, with whom he's hitting .230/.275/.330 over 204 plate appearances on the campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Brought up from Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Lands on DL•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Returns to game action•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Not expected to play until Thursday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...