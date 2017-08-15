Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, MLB.com reports.

The Nationals brought Severino aboard as their 26th man for a doubleheader Sunday with the Giants, with the backstop logging an at-bat as a pinch-hitter in the second game of the twin bill. As expected, he'll head back to Syracuse, with whom he's hitting .230/.275/.330 over 204 plate appearances on the campaign.