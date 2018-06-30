Severino is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Severino had started seven of eight games behind the plate heading into Friday's game but will now sit in favor of Spencer Kieboom for the second straight day. It's understandable that the Nationals would want to move on from Severino as a starter, as he's hitting a miserable .175/.265/.231 on the season. Kieboom doesn't look like the answer, though, as he's barely doing better, hitting just .205/.295/.231. It's not a great situation for Washington with Matt Wieters still not close to returning from a hamstring injury.