Severino has a sore foot after hitting himself with a foul ball Thursday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The injury does not appear to be a major one, and Severino's preparation for Opening Day should be largely unaffected unless the issue turns out to be something worse than soreness. The 25-year-old is likely to be on the outside looking in at the start of the regular season due to the arrival of a pair of proven veteran backstops in Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, as well as his own .168/.254/.247 line in 70 games last season.

