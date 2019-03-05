Nationals' Pedro Severino: To return Tuesday
Severino (foot) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Red Sox.
Severino had been out since fouling a ball off his foot Thursday, but he is ready to get back behind the plate after a few days of rest and recovery. Severino will catch Max Scherzer and hit eighth in the Nationals' batting order.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Sore foot after foul ball•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Knocks in two•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Brought up as third catcher•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Bound for bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Hits second homer of July•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...